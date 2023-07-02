LHS students Owen Foote, Nathan Stewart, Alivia Webinger and their teacher Amy Caldeira recreate a scene from 'Rocky' where he runs up the 72 steps to the entrance of the Philadelphia Museum of Art in Philadelphia. The steps are known as the 'Rocky Steps.'
Courtesy photo
Nathan Stewart, Owen Foote and Alivia Webinger represented Montana during the Freedoms Foundation of Valley Forget program in April.
Courtesy photo
Nathan Stewart, Owen Foote and Alvia Webinger touring historic sites in Philadelphia during the Freedoms Foundation program.
Touring historical sites in Philadelphia and meeting with students from all over the U.S. had a huge impact on three Laurel students when they participated in the Freedoms Foundation at Valley Forge program.
Yet, when the April trip was over and they were back home discussing the trip with others, the students realized that the most important lesson they learned was how to use your voice for good.
