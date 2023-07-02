Touring historical sites in Philadelphia and meeting with students from all over the U.S. had a huge impact on three Laurel students when they participated in  the Freedoms Foundation at Valley Forge program.

Yet, when the April trip was over and they were back home discussing the trip with others, the students realized that the most important lesson they learned was how to use your voice for good.

