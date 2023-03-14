On Monday, February 27, Ms Kellinger’s Advanced Earth Science class did a project comparing the efficiency of three and four bladed turbines.

The reason that most wind turbines have three blades is because the offset blades provide angular momentum. The weight of one blade on the top will fall down in a circular motion thus forcing the other two blades upwards and the process is then repeated. This happens due to angular momentum. Angular momentum can be found in various things like the earth’s rotation, fan blades, and a spinning ice skater. Wind turbines with four blades can provide power much faster than a three bladed turbine due to the fact that it has one more blade than a three bladed turbine. But it lacks angular momentum due to the even amount of blades that all weigh the same.