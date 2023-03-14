On Monday, February 27, Ms Kellinger’s Advanced Earth Science class did a project comparing the efficiency of three and four bladed turbines.
The reason that most wind turbines have three blades is because the offset blades provide angular momentum. The weight of one blade on the top will fall down in a circular motion thus forcing the other two blades upwards and the process is then repeated. This happens due to angular momentum. Angular momentum can be found in various things like the earth’s rotation, fan blades, and a spinning ice skater. Wind turbines with four blades can provide power much faster than a three bladed turbine due to the fact that it has one more blade than a three bladed turbine. But it lacks angular momentum due to the even amount of blades that all weigh the same.
Turbines provide power by converting wind into consumable energy. According to cleanpower.org, more than 10% of U.S. power comes from wind energy and that number will continue to grow in the coming years. Currently the U.S. is saving more than 340 million tons of CO2 emissions by just using wind as an energy source. Ms Kellinger said, “It would be a great way to teach my Advanced Earth Science class about renewable energy. We would conduct our experiment by testing the efficiency of three bladed turbines to four bladed turbines.”
Chase McLean, a student in Kellinger’s Advanced Earth Science, stated, “We tested the efficiency of the turbine by constructing two different turbines; one with three blades, and the other with four. Next, we tied a hex nut to the end of a string and hot glued the string to a dowel. The dowel was then inserted into cut straws that act as bearings to allow the dowel to move independently from its connection points. The setup was then put in front of a fan to demonstrate how natural wind can act as a driving force for the turbines.”
“I really enjoyed the project and would love to do more projects just like it. It taught us how renewable energy is going to be our future of achieving zero emissions,” said McLean. The students recorded how long it took for the hex nut attached to the string to be coiled around the dowel. According to the data that the Advanced Earth Science class collected it states that a fan with four blades was more efficient at moving the hex nut but the fan needed more wind to push the extra blade that it has. The fan with three blades was slower but needed much less wind to move the hex nut due to the angular momentum of the blades’ positions.