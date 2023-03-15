For most everything you do eat, you can thank a farmer. In celebration of National Agriculture Month, Jodie Drange, Yellowstone County Farm Bureau president, put together some facts on agriculture in Montana to share with area schools. March 19-25 is National Ag Week, and March 21 is the 50th anniversary of National Ag Day. Drange used statistics from 2020 from the USDA and the National Ag Day website.
The Yellowstone County Farm Bureau is working with Custer Public Schools to encourage students to share ag facts and photos. Students will participate in activities and talk about the importance of agriculture as part of the celebration of agriculture, Drange said. Other schools who may be interested in participating in Ag Day activities can call Drange at 406-855-3767.
The Agricultural Council of America sponsors Ag Day to recognize and celebrate the contributions of agriculture to our everyday lives. The goal is to help people understand how food and fiber products are produced so they can value the essential role of agriculture in providing safe, abundant and affordable products. Agriculture also helps maintain a strong economy, Drange said.
Agriculture provides almost everything we eat, use, and wear on a daily basis, but Drange noted that too few people understand the contribution farmers and ranchers make.
In our world today, one farmer feeds 166 people, compared to the 1960s when one farmer fed 25 people. Approximately 22 million people work in the agriculture field in over 200 careers. Examples of those careers are: agribusiness, natural resources, construction, agriscience, horticulture, farming, food science, fisheries and wildlife, and beekeeping.
Drange points out that in Montana there are more cows than people, and 62.4% of Montana’s land is in farms and ranches. The value of Montana’s crop production is over 2 million and the value of animal and animal products is almost 1.5 million. Montana has 27,100 ranches, and one out of every six Montana workers is employed in agriculture.
Montana ranks No. 1 in the production of many crops, including dry edible peas, chickpeas, alfalfa hay, lentils, and ranks in the Top 5 for barley(2nd), canola(2nd), flaxseed (2nd), all hay(5th), safflower(2nd), sugar beets(5th), and all wheat (3rd).
Montana ranks in the top ten in livestock production: honey production(4th), Beef cows(7th), breeding sheep and lambs(7th), wool production (7th). Montana ranks second in the amount of land in farms. Top crops in Yellowstone County are sugar beets, alfalfa, wheat, barley and corn.
Drange, who helps run her family business, Drange Apiary, is always looking for ways to tell the story of agriculture, and Ag Week helps her tell those stories.