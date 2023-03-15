You know the old saying, “You are what you eat”?

For most everything you do eat, you can thank a farmer. In celebration of National Agriculture Month, Jodie Drange, Yellowstone County Farm Bureau president, put together some facts on agriculture in Montana to share with area schools. March 19-25 is National Ag Week, and March 21 is the 50th anniversary of National Ag Day. Drange used statistics from 2020 from the USDA and the National Ag Day website.