Having teachers who love their job is very crucial to our success as students. It is good to credit to a few of the many great teachers at the high school and to get to know some of the newer faces at the high school, Kayla Gray and Dylan Roe.
Kayla Gray has taught Spanish for four years. Gray grew up in Laurel and graduated from Laurel High School in 2013. For her first two years of college, she went to Black Hills State University in South Dakota, then transferred to MSU. Since Gray went to school here, she works with some of her past teachers. She said, “Overall it’s fun, but it can be hard at first because you don’t think of them as your colleagues, you think of them as your teachers. So, it’s really hard to call some of them by their first name. A lot of teachers, I still call them ‘Mrs. or Mr.’”
When Gray got the job, she wasn’t living in the United States. At the time, she had been living in Peru. “I wanted to be a Spanish teacher because I had just lived in other countries. I studied Spanish in college, and I spent a year in Spanish-speaking countries, so I just felt really passionate about it and teaching the culture. It also took me a long time to learn it, so I was just excited to teach people who wanted to learn it. So, I was like ‘oh my gosh, I should apply for this’. It was actually [Liz] Schwartz from the middle school who reached out to me to apply for this, and I did. I got the job, so it was a cool opportunity for me”.
Gray has been married for almost two years, and “the 27th of this month is actually our anniversary.” Gray and her husband Levi are also new parents! “It’s really weird at first because it’s all very new and having this little baby is new and crazy. Maternity was nice since you get to stay home with your baby, but it’s also really hard not getting out of the house. It was a lot like quarantine. But It’s amazing, and exhausting, and the best ever because it’s so cool seeing your own little baby.”
Dylan Roe is a part of the history department of the high school, and this is his second year at Laurel. Roe grew up in Downingtown, Pennsylvania for seventeen years, until his junior year of high school. His father needed the family to move for his job, and they ended up in Denver, Colorado. Roe finished his high school career in Denver, and then went to college at the Metropolitan State University of Denver, where he would go to get his bachelor’s in history teaching. Roe would also end up meeting his future wife at the college. After meeting his wife they decided that they wanted to move somewhere new. His wife’s family lives all over here in Montana, and Roe said, “I ultimately fell in love with it up here.” Roe got married seven months ago in July, which you may have already read about in the Valentine edition of the Outlook.
Roe was asked why he wanted to pursue teaching and responded, “It’s really my passion and I always loved history, and it really comes back to making a difference. I think there’s a lot to be done, and a good fight here in public education, that’s what really motivates me.”
Roe is also currently in graduate school through MSU-Bozeman to get his masters in School Leadership and Administration. “It’s tough. My one tip would definitely be, do it right after your bachelors with your undergrad because it’s tough, but at the same time it’s really nice because my masters is directly tied to my teaching. I can make connections to what I’m learning as well as being able to implement new things.” Asked why he wanted to get his masters in admin, he replied, “I always saw myself going towards admin. It is definitely something that isn’t going to happen any time soon because I really do love teaching. But I always just wanted to do something within education but be able to switch it up a little bit.” He continued that he knows administration is a tough gig and a lot of work, but “I do think that learning from past administrators and what they implemented will make a lot of change, not only for the students, which is the ultimate goal. But it would also be great for the teachers and community.”
Roe is also known as ‘Coach Roe’ by some students. Roe coached JV boys basketball last year and middle school football this year. “Being a coach really allowed me to get to know the students on a different level. Overall, I really loved it. I’m a competitive person through and through,” says Roe.