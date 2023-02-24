The 8th grade team at Laurel Middle School has announced the Students of the Month for January and February.
January - The first outstanding student is Conner Wight. Conner is the son of Spencer and Kandee Bellamy. He is involved in choir at LMS, and is also a member of the yearbook staff. His favorite classes this year are history, English, and choir. If Conner were able to go on his dream vacation, he would head to Paris, France to try the amazing food, and perhaps buy a home there. Conner was chosen in January because of his hard work and kindness at LMS. We are lucky to have him!
Sapphire Roundface is also recognized for the month of January. Sapphire plays volleyball at LMS and is also a gifted artist. Her parents are Ty and Claire Roundface. Sapphire loves family, and her dream vacation definitely includes surrounding herself with her family members! She was selected for Student of the Month because she has made huge academic gains in class and is always a pleasure to work with. Her favorite classes are reading and English, and we couldn’t be prouder of her here at school!
February - Azariah Simpson (Riah) is the son of Sigrid and Micah SImpson. He was chosen as a February Student of the Month based on his exemplary performance in the classroom and his fun, happy disposition. This year, his favorite class is science. He also excels in the art room! When it comes to movies, Riah could watch Star Wars and Napoleon Dynamite over and over again. VIsiting friends and family in Hawaii are on the top of his vacation wish list. We’re glad to celebrate Riah!
Lydia Lopez is one of LMS’s hardest workers. She excels in her classes, and we love her sense of humor too! She is the daughter of Anssel and Melanie Lopz. Lydia is a member of the Drama Club, and her favorite classes are math and English. Lydia is a big Marvel movie fan, and could watch them over and over again! She is easy to please - she’d like to travel the world, or stay home with a good book! LMS is lucky to have you, Lydia!
In Pic - (L to R): Conner Wight, Sapphire Roundface, Lydia Lopez, and Riah Simpson are the recent 8th grade Students of the Month!