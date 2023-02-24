Students of the Month

Students of the Month for January and February are pictured from left, Conner Wight, Sapphire Roundface, Lydia Lopez, and Riah Simpson.

 Courtesy photo

The 8th grade team at Laurel Middle School has announced the Students of the Month for January and February.

January - The first outstanding student is Conner Wight. Conner is the son of Spencer and Kandee Bellamy. He is involved in choir at LMS, and is also a member of the yearbook staff. His favorite classes this year are history, English, and choir. If Conner were able to go on his dream vacation, he would head to Paris, France to try the amazing food, and perhaps buy a home there. Conner was chosen in January because of his hard work and kindness at LMS. We are lucky to have him!