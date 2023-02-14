At 4:37 p.m., a caller reported a vehicle collision near South Clark Street and Highway 10 in Park City. No injuries were reported, but both vehicles were reportedly damaged. MHP was notified of the crash.
At 9:15 p.m., an officer in Park City transported a male to Billings Clinic hospital for a PAC evaluation.
Feb. 7
At 3:30 p.m., a police officer in Park City tagged an unoccupied vehicle that was parked on railroad property.
At 8:23 p.m., police in Park City responded to a caller's request to check on the well-being of a resident near North Clark Street. Officers made contact with the subject and confirmed that they were not in danger.
Feb. 8
At 12:33 p.m., an officer in Park City served 15 Board of Health notices to residents of the Homestead Apartments. The notices informed residents of upcoming water quality testing.
Feb. 10
At 11:12 p.m., an ambulance crew from Columbus transported a Park City resident to a hospital.
Feb. 11
At 2:21 a.m., an employee at the Park City Zip Trip reported that a couple who had used a shower had left behind multiple items of drug paraphernalia. Another employee was reportedly injured by some broken glass that came from those items. Police reportedly found six hypodermic needles at the location that tested positive for methamphetamine. The key for the shower was also reported missing.
At 8:16 a.m., a caller requested that officers assist in removing an individual that had been living in a camper at the Sage Creek Motel in Park City.
At 7:56 p.m., a caller in Molt reported a small pile of wood that was burning unattended. The fire was extinguished.
At 7:39 p.m., a caller reported a vehicle accident on South Park City road. A truck was reportedly laying on its side, and a male was injured. Medical assistance was rendered.