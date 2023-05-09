At 11:15 a.m., it was reported that a controlled burn on River View Road in Park City was getting out of control. The Park City Fire Department allowed the burn to continue up to a fence line before containing the blaze.
At 6:20 p.m., a caller on 3rd Avenue Northeast in Park City reported that their child and a playmate had been missing for over an hour. The children were found safe some distance away from where they were supposed to be playing.
At 9:59 p.m., members of the Columbus Fire Department extinguished a fire on the 1000 block of Highway 10 in Columbus.
May 2
At 1:52 p.m., an ambulance crew in Park City responded to Park City High School and transported a juvenile male to St. Vincent Hospital.
At 7:52 p.m., a caller on the 300 block of Pine Crest Road in Park City reported that an individual had trespassed on their property. Officers were unable to locate the individual.
At 8:30 p.m., Park City ambulance responded to the 300 block of South Clark Street. A female was transported to a hospital.
May 3
At 1:25 p.m., a Park City resident on Trewin School road reported that they had seen a drone flying over their house.
At 11:48 p.m., a caller on the 2000 block of Columbus/Molt Road reported that shots had been fired in their direction. Upon investigation it was discovered that the shots had come from someone who claimed that they were shooting at a rabbit. Three individuals were questioned in connection with the incident, and they were told not to be shooting at night. The caller stated that they would check on their cows to make sure that none of them were injured.
May 4
At 10:13 a.m., a caller near Interstate 90 in Park City reported that they had seen a motorist who appeared to be unable to stay in their own lane. MHP was advised.
At 3:07 p.m., a caller near Interstate 90 in Park City reported that they had been run off the road by a semi. MHP was advised.
May 5
At 10:24 a.m., a caller on 1st Avenue Southwest in Park City reported that a pit bull was trying to attack people who were picking up their mail.
May 7
At 1:54 p.m., a caller near Interstate 90 in Park City reported that they had seen a semi driver that appeared to be having difficulty maintaining their lane. MHP was advised.
At 2:40 p.m., a caller on the 10 block of Sagebrush Downs reported that a female acquaintance had threatened suicide. Officers made contact with the female, who stated that they were not intending any kind of self-harm.
