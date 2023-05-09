May 1

  • At 11:15 a.m., it was reported that a controlled burn on River View Road in Park City was getting out of control. The Park City Fire Department allowed the burn to continue up to a fence line before containing the blaze.
  • At 6:20 p.m., a caller on 3rd Avenue Northeast in Park City reported that their child and a playmate had been missing for over an hour. The children were found safe some distance away from where they were supposed to be playing.
  • At 9:59 p.m., members of the Columbus Fire Department extinguished a fire on the 1000 block of Highway 10 in Columbus.