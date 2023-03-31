The Recovery Destination Event Grant application cycle, which is part of Montana's Tourism Grant Program, launched on January 4. The program aims to support destination events and new events that attract out-of-area visitors and increase local revenue. In the second round of Recovery Destination Event Grants, 16 event-based activities throughout Montana are being funded:

  • Livingston CVB/DMO ($19,000): Yellowstone Harvest Festival
  • The Rotary Club of Townsend ($25,000): Townsend Rotary Fall Fest
  • The Glasgow Area Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture ($20,000): 36th Annual Montana Governor's Cup Walleye Tournament
  • Dawson County Economic Development Council ($25,000): NorsktOberfest
  • Discover Anaconda ($10,000): Smeltermen's Day Celebration
  • West Mont ($16,000): Annual Wake the Giant Music and Color Festival
  • The Ruby Habitat Foundation ($3,845): Wildlife Speaker Series of Southwest Montana
  • The Montana Learning Center ($25,000): 2023 Beyond the Big Sky
  • Missoula Downtown Foundation ($14,630): River City Roots Festival
  • Miracle of America Museum ($25,000): Live History Days
  • Mainstreet Uptown Butte, Inc. ($12,000): 2023 Montana Folk
  • The Montana History Foundation ($7,500): Helena History
  • The Boulder Area Chamber of Commerce ($5,000): Boulder Music and Arts Festival
  • Alpine Theatre Project ($8,200): Million Dollar Quartet
  • The Montana Reining Horse Association, Inc. ($11,920): Big Sky Reining Classic
  • Montana Tour ($11,152): Montana Bicycle Tour