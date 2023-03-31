The Recovery Destination Event Grant application cycle, which is part of Montana's Tourism Grant Program, launched on January 4. The program aims to support destination events and new events that attract out-of-area visitors and increase local revenue. In the second round of Recovery Destination Event Grants, 16 event-based activities throughout Montana are being funded:
Livingston CVB/DMO ($19,000): Yellowstone Harvest Festival
The Rotary Club of Townsend ($25,000): Townsend Rotary Fall Fest
The Glasgow Area Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture ($20,000): 36th Annual Montana Governor's Cup Walleye Tournament
Dawson County Economic Development Council ($25,000): NorsktOberfest
Discover Anaconda ($10,000): Smeltermen's Day Celebration
West Mont ($16,000): Annual Wake the Giant Music and Color Festival
The Ruby Habitat Foundation ($3,845): Wildlife Speaker Series of Southwest Montana
The Montana Learning Center ($25,000): 2023 Beyond the Big Sky
Missoula Downtown Foundation ($14,630): River City Roots Festival
Miracle of America Museum ($25,000): Live History Days
Mainstreet Uptown Butte, Inc. ($12,000): 2023 Montana Folk
The Montana History Foundation ($7,500): Helena History
The Boulder Area Chamber of Commerce ($5,000): Boulder Music and Arts Festival
Alpine Theatre Project ($8,200): Million Dollar Quartet
The Montana Reining Horse Association, Inc. ($11,920): Big Sky Reining Classic
Montana Tour ($11,152): Montana Bicycle Tour
Submissions are being considered, reviewed, scored, and awarded in an on-going basis until all available grant funds are awarded or until June 1, 2023, whichever occurs first. With these 16 additional awards, $403,700 remains to be disbursed.