Teton County Farmers Union recently awarded three grants to Teton County high schools.
"Education is the base of the Farmers Union triangle. Educating about agriculture and agricultural issues is important so that people know where their food comes from and how it's raised. These projects and the support of the organizations that will carry them out helps with that goal,” said Erik Somerfeld, who serves as president of the Teton County Farmers Union.
Recipients are:
Power High School FCCLA received $250 to help purchase raised beds, a composter and water barrel so that the students can learn to grow their own food and use it in cooking classes.
Dutton/Brady FFA received $250 to purchase lumber and supplies to build a doghouse to be raffled as a fundraiser for the FFA.
Fairfield FFA received $250 for purchase of materials to put on the Mechanics competition for the Glacier District FFA region competition.
Funding for the grants comes from local membership dues and educational funding received from Mountain View Cooperative Foundation.
Teton County Farmers Union also supports ag education in the area by annually funding camperships for several children to cover the cost of Montana Farmers Union's youth camps at Arrowpeak Lodge. Additionally, Teton County Farmers Union also supports the Teton County 4-H fair, as well as provides agriculture-related books to Teton County schools and libraries.