$1,000 Scholarships or Tool/Equipment PackagesDaniel Peterson - Polson HSTanner Deeble - Shelby HSTia Carpentier - Ronan HSEdward Little - Polson HSBryce Lee - Shelby HSMaria Hanson - Butte HSDempsey Ireland - Helena HSGracie Brockie -Harlem HSKadence Nissley - Dawson County HSTraelik Stops at Pretty Places - Hardin HSHailey Hakes - Ronan HSKylie Marie Lucier - St. Regis HSMadison Perry - Ronan HSAmilia Blackcrow - Harlem HSAustynn May - Jefferson HSGabriel Philbrick - Florence-Carlton HSElle Broquist - Charles M. Russell HSKadynce Morgan - St. Ignatius HSMegan Benjamin - Shelby HSCharlie Serafin - Park HSLaptopsTyler Brunner - Billings Senior HSGwynivere Ireland Lindar Cusak - Lockwood HSMariah Creason - Park HSJoryn Bunnell - Shelby HSMalea Moore - Harlem HSDustin Charles Ploof - Winifred HSAshlyn Burnett - Butte HSMazzie Leifson - Polson HSApril Wood - Powder River County HSJeremy Wyena - Ronan HSiPadsKiara Tooley - Billings West HSTrent Wilson - Polson HSMadilyn House - Shelby HSLathan Anderson - Ronan HSGarret Hendrix - Shelby HSJack Nelson - East Helena HSCallie Kaiser - Twin Bridges HSNicholas Andersen - Plentywood HSAshley Carroll - Shepherd HSReid Johnson - Twin Bridges HSAirPodsGrace Stickney - Flathead HSShea Ostberg - Fairfield HSBrilee Peters - Harlowton HSAtticus Atkins - Darby HSKaydance Richem - Choteau HSGarrett Watterman - Custer County HSTyler VandenBos - Valier HSAlexander Stansell - Shelby HSGracie Hamilton - Hamilton HSAshley Heinrich - Capital HS$100 School Gift CardsAniya Long Knife - Harlem HSJohn David - Polson HSRaefe Russette - Rocky Boy HSKyler Bates - Florence-Carlton HSEmily Anders - Park City HSChesney Lowe - Thompson Falls HSLeah Naber Y Rosario - Fergus HSRemi Stalheim - Ronan HSMaria Hanson - Butte HSAbi Krantz - Powder River County HSBridger Seifert - Polson HSRylee Smith - Custer County HSDalvay Joyce Astle - Billings West HSLindsay Lawrence - Garfield County HSKacey Christensen - Charles M. Russell HSMaKenzie Sheils - Columbus HSNatalie Roberts - Thompson Falls HSSarah Wheeler - Bozeman HSHaley Hoerner - Belt Valley HSDeanna Orion Wessels Crow - Flathead HSGarret M. Willmarth - Power HSBriar Palmer - Thompson Falls HSGriffin Humble - Polson HSBrody Henry - Havre HSMost Create Video ($500 Scholarship)Remmi Stanger - Lincoln County HSBeau Barthuly - Skyview HSIsaac Cantlon - Ronan HSAllie Eaves - Power HSCaleb Smartnick - Jefferson HSClick HERE to visit the Reach Higher Montana website and see all the video/photo submissions from the Montana High School Class of 2023!