$1,000 Scholarships or Tool/Equipment Packages

  • Daniel Peterson - Polson HS
  • Tanner Deeble - Shelby HS
  • Tia Carpentier - Ronan HS
  • Edward Little - Polson HS
  • Bryce Lee - Shelby HS
  • Maria Hanson - Butte HS
  • Dempsey Ireland - Helena HS
  • Gracie Brockie -Harlem HS
  • Kadence Nissley - Dawson County HS
  • Traelik Stops at Pretty Places - Hardin HS
  • Hailey Hakes - Ronan HS
  • Kylie Marie Lucier - St. Regis HS
  • Madison Perry - Ronan HS
  • Amilia Blackcrow - Harlem HS
  • Austynn May - Jefferson HS
  • Gabriel Philbrick - Florence-Carlton HS
  • Elle Broquist - Charles M. Russell HS
  • Kadynce Morgan - St. Ignatius HS
  • Megan Benjamin - Shelby HS
  • Charlie Serafin - Park HS