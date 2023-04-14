The NILE Foundation proudly announces the scholarship winners for the 2023-2024 academic year.
“The NILE Foundation will invest over $24,000 in 2023 to help this year’s scholarship recipients to further their education at universities, junior colleges and trade schools,” said Al McCormick, NILE Scholarship Committee Chairman. “Ninety high school and college students from across the United States submitted applications for this year’s scholarships which included single-year and rolling four-year awards.”
The NILE Foundation takes pride in being able to assist youth in agriculture. 14 new recipients were awarded scholarships and seven rolling scholarships were renewed.
Since 1990, the NILE and NILE Foundation have awarded over $1,350,000 in cash and 'live animal' scholarships to deserving youth active in 4-H, FFA, and their communities. The following recipients excelled in the classroom while participating in NILE events.
Scholarships were awarded on various levels described below:
One-time $1,000 scholarships are awarded to graduating high school seniors that will continue their education at a college or vocational school.
A one-time $2,000 "Shining Star Award" is a new scholarship offered to a graduating high school senior that excelled academically, in their community, and at NILE Events.
Collegiate Scholarships are a $1,000 one-time grant, for students already enrolled in college or a vo-tech school.
The Rolling Scholarships are offered to a select group of high school seniors who may renew the scholarship annually for up to four years of their secondary education. Recipients for the 2022 rolling scholarships were chosen from the pool of applicants that are current seniors in High School.
NILE Legacy Award is a $500 award that is awarded to students based on their involvement in NILE and NILE activities.
Five one-time scholarships have been awarded to the following seniors in high school in the amount of $1,000:
Morgan Anderson
Morgan Anderson is the daughter of Craig & Melissa Anderson of Big Timber, MT. She is currently a student at Sweet Grass County High School, where she will graduate in May. Morgan plans to attend Northwest College to study Animal Science with plans of completing her Bachelors & Masters degrees in Bovine Nutrition.
TJ Brown
Tyler Justin (TJ) Brown will be attending Northern Wyoming College - Sheridan where he plans to study Welding. In June, TJ will graduate from Stevensville High School - TJ is the son of Lance & Shelley Brown of Stevensville, MT. TJ's future plans include receiving a degree in Welding and return to the family farm.
Morgan Friede
Morgan Friede is the daughter of Scott & Fay Friede of Chinook, MT. After graduating from Chinook High School, she plans to attend Montana Tech in Butte to study Accounting. Morgan plans to work as an Agriculture based CPA and raise her own seedstock.
Tyeson Gravenhof
Tyeson Gravenhof plans to attend Northeastern Oklahoma A&M University in Miami, OK where he plans to study Animal Science and Agriculture Business. His future plans include becoming a Livestock Embryologist. Tyeson is the son of Stacey & Michelle Gravenhof of Roundup, MT.
Dillon Mai
Dillon Mai is a soon-to-be-graduate of Bonners Ferry High School. He is the son of Maureen Mai of Bonners Ferry, ID. Dillon plans to attend Kansas State University to study Agriculture Economics with hopes of becoming an Agricultural Entrepreneur and returning to the family operation.
The 2023 Shining Star Award is a scholarship that will be given to an outstanding graduating high school senior for the one-time amount of $2,000:
Jaeda Paul
Jaeda Paul plans to attend college at South Dakota State University and study Human Biology where her future plans are to obtain her Chiropractic Degree and specialize in Human & Equine Chiropractics. Jaeda is a soon-to-be graduate of Plevna High School and she is the daughter of Albert & Lynn Paul of Ismay, MT.
Two high school seniors have been awarded rolling scholarships in the amount of $1,000 annually for up to four years. They are:
Leah Beery
Leah is a soon-to-be-graduate of Circle High School. She is the daughter of Matt & Krista Beery of Circle, MT. Leah plans to attend Northwest College in Powell, WY and study Agriculture Education. Her plan is to become an Agriculture Education teacher at a rural school.
Isabelle Lowry
Isabelle Lowry is the daughter of Shane Tamcke & Kimberly Lowry of Helena, MT. In June, Isabelle will graduate from East Helena High School. Isabelle plans to study Ag Science at either Oklahoma State University or Texas A&M University, with plans of working in the Agricultural industry in either Cattle Genetics or Nutrition.
Students selected as rolling scholarship recipients must remain in good standing by maintaining a 3.0 cumulative GPA as a full-time student in college. These recipients must also continue involvement in NILE, while participating in college organizations and activities
The following students of the class of 2022 have met these requirements and will be rewarded with their second installment of a rolling scholarship in the amount of $1,000.
Brighton Lane
Brighton is a graduate of Huntley Project High School. She is the daughter of Matthew & Jamie Lane of Huntley, MT. Brighton plans to attend Northeastern Oklahoma A&M University in Miami, OK to study Agriculture Communication and Animal Science with plans of becoming an Agricultural Lawyer or Advocate.
Raegan Nansel
Raegan Nansel is the daughter of Jay & Gayle Nansel of Billings, MT. Raegan graduated from Billings West High School and is currently double majoring in Agriculture Business and Economics at Montana State University in Bozeman. Her future plans include attending law school and advocating for folks within the Agriculture industry.
The following students of the class of 2021 have met the requirements and will be rewarded with their third installment of rolling scholarship in the amount of $1,000.
Elizabeth Hickey
Elizabeth is the daughter of Pat & Karen Hickey of Moore, MT. Elizabeth is currently attending Montana State University in Bozeman and is studying Biochemistry and Pre-Med with plans of working in Radiation Oncology after she completes her secondary education.
Nyssa Schairer
Nyssa is the daughter of Garrett & Julie Schairer of Corvallis, MT. Nyssa is currently attending Montana State University - Bozeman to major in Animal Science and Pre-Veterinary Science. Nyssa plans to become a Large Animal Veterinarian after college.
Four current college students pursuing degrees in higher education have been awarded a Secondary Scholarship in the amount of $1,000.
Jonwyn Ayres
Hailing from Medford, OR, Jonwyn is the daughter of Tom Ayers & Cara Pascalar. Jonwyn currently attends Black Hawk College in Kewanee, IL and is majoring in Agriculture Economics with hopes of landing a career as an Agriculture/Environmental Lawyer in the future.
Cearra Oblander
Native of Ballantine, MT and daughter of Clayton & Arla Oblander, Cearra Oblander is a current student at Miles Community College. While at MCC, Cearra is a student athlete on the Volleyball Team while studying Agriculture & Natural Resources and has plans of becoming an Agronomist post college.
Kiley Smieja
Kiley Smieja is a current student at Montana State University in Bozeman. Kiley is studying Animal Science with an option in Livestock Industry & Management; minor in Psychology with hopes of returning to the family operation to expand her herd of show cattle. She is the daughter of Trevor & Cassie Smieja of Belgrade, MT.
Hayley Stahl
Hayley Stahl is a current freshman at Northern Wyoming College in Sheridan, WY. Hayley is studying General Agriculture with hopes of returning to the family operation or purchasing her own operation. She is the daughter of Toby & Nanette Stahl of Roundup, MT.
NILE Legacy Award is a $500 award that is awarded to students based on their involvement in NILE and NILE activities.
Connor Cook
Connor Cook is the son of Bill & Codi Cook of Huntley, MT. Currently, Connor is a senior at Huntley Project High School. After graduation, he plans to attend Northwest College to obtain a degree in Agriculture Business and return to the family operation as an auctioneer and seedstock producer. Connor and his family have been long-time supporters, exhibitors, and consignors at the NILE dating back to the NILE's inception in 1967. Connor has exhibited in the Junior Fed Market Steer Division, Angus & Hereford Breeding Cattle Divisions and has volunteered with setup of the NILE and MATE Show through his FFA Chapter.
Braden West
Braden West is a sophomore at Casper College in Casper, WY studying Animal Science and Agriculture Education. After graduating from Casper College in May, Braden plans to continue his education at South Dakota State University in Brookings, South Dakota. After college, he plans to become an Agriculture Teacher. Braden is the son of Justin & Rindy West of Sheridan, Wyoming. Braden and his family have been long-time exhibitors and consignors at the NILE. Braden's family consigns club calves to the NILE Club Calf Sale each fall, taking home many champion banners over the years.
“I was extremely impressed with the quality of both the high school and college applicants for the 2023 NILE Foundation scholarships. The future of agriculture is in good hands with these dedicated, talented, and accomplished young people” said Leah Morgan Clark, General Manager of the NILE.
The NILE Foundation was established in 2009 as a supporting arm of the NILE organization, which is dedicated to the promotion of livestock, agricultural education and respect for the western culture.
Each year the NILE and NILE Foundation touch the lives of nearly 10,000 youth through the many programs, events, "live animal" scholarships, and college scholarships. Together, these organizations provide over $75,000 in cash and live animal scholarships annually.
If you're interested in contributing to the NILE Foundation send a donation to P.O. Box 1981