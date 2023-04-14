The NILE Foundation proudly announces the scholarship winners for the 2023-2024 academic year. 
 
“The NILE Foundation will invest over $24,000 in 2023 to help this year’s scholarship recipients to further their education at universities, junior colleges and trade schools,” said Al McCormick, NILE Scholarship Committee Chairman. “Ninety high school and college students from across the United States submitted applications for this year’s scholarships which included single-year and rolling four-year awards.”
 
The NILE Foundation takes pride in being able to assist youth in agriculture. 14 new recipients were awarded scholarships and seven rolling scholarships were renewed.
 
Since 1990, the NILE and NILE Foundation have awarded over $1,350,000 in cash and 'live animal' scholarships to deserving youth active in 4-H, FFA, and their communities. The following recipients excelled in the classroom while participating in NILE events.
 
Scholarships were awarded on various levels described below:
  • One-time $1,000 scholarships are awarded to graduating high school seniors that will continue their education at a college or vocational school. 
  • A one-time $2,000 "Shining Star Award" is a new scholarship offered to a graduating high school senior that excelled academically, in their community, and at NILE Events. 
  • Collegiate Scholarships are a $1,000 one-time grant, for students already enrolled in college or a vo-tech school.
  • The Rolling Scholarships are offered to a select group of high school seniors who may renew the scholarship annually for up to four years of their secondary education. Recipients for the 2022 rolling scholarships were chosen from the pool of applicants that are current seniors in High School.
  • NILE Legacy Award is a $500 award that is awarded to students based on their involvement in NILE and NILE activities.
 
Five one-time scholarships have been awarded to the following seniors in high school in the amount of $1,000:
 
 
Morgan Anderson
 
Morgan Anderson is the daughter of Craig & Melissa Anderson of Big Timber, MT. She is currently a student at Sweet Grass County High School, where she will graduate in May. Morgan plans to attend Northwest College to study Animal Science with plans of completing her Bachelors & Masters degrees in Bovine Nutrition.