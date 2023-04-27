To administer the upcoming cycles of the Montana Coal Endowment Program (MCEP) Emergency and Planning Grants, the Montana Department of Commerce (Commerce) is seeking to amend two administrative rules. On May 18, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., Commerce will hold a public hearing via Zoom to consider the proposed amendment.
Interested parties are invited to participate in the public hearing via webinar by joining through Zoom.
Interested parties may submit their data, views or arguments either orally or in writing at the public hearing on May, 18 2023. Additional data, views or arguments may be submitted in writing no later than May 26, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. to:
The draft MCEP Applications and Guidelines are available on these pages: Emergency Grants and Planning Grants. Hard copies of these documents are available by request.
Commerce will make reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities who wish to participate in this rule making process or need an alternative accessible format of this notice. If you require an accommodation, contact Commerce no later than May 16, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. to advise us on the nature of the accommodation that you need. Please contact Bonnie Martello, Department of Commerce, 301 South Park Avenue, P.O. Box 200523, Helena, Montana 59620-0523; telephone 406.841.2596; TDD 841.2702; fax 406.841.2771; or email docadministrativerules@mt.gov.