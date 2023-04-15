Montana Food Bank Network delivered 3,505 pounds of pork donated by Montana Farmers Union to FAST Blackfeet in Browning. The delivery was part of a total of more than 36,000 pounds of pork donated to MFBN by Montana Farmers Union. MFBN has already distributed 380 cases of the donated pork to food pantries and other partners across the state. The remaining pork will be delivered across Montana over the coming weeks.
Montana Farmers Union President Walter Schweitzer helps unload boxes of pork donated by MFU to the Montana Food Bank Network at the Gallatin Valley Food Bank on Thursday. The pork is part of more than 36,000 pounds of pork donated by MFU to MFBN that is being distributed to MFBN partners across the state.
Pork donated by Montana Farmers Union arrives at the Gallatin Valley Food Bank Thursday afternoon. The pork is part of more than 36,000 pounds of pork donated by MFU to the Montana Food Bank Network that is being distributed across the state.
PHOTO COURTESY MONTANA FOOD BANK NETWORK
PHOTO COURTESY MONTANA FOOD BANK NETWORK
Montana Farmers Union recently donated 36,840 pounds of pork to Montana Food Bank Network.
The valuable protein resource has already been distributed free of charge to MFBN partners of food banks, food pantries, shelters, schools, and senior centers across Montana.
“Montana Farmers Union is working with Montana Food Bank Network to help feed the families of Montana. Recently we donated a third truckload of pork that was processed in a Farmers Union-owned Redwood Farms pork processing plant. This is our way to help farmers to feed families," MFU President Walter Schweitzer said.
The donation is one aspect of MFU's relationship with MFBN that also includes MFU covering the processing costs of any livestock processed at Montana Premium Processing Cooperative that is donated to Montana food banks and pantries.
"I am also excited to be helping Montana Foodbank Network to raise money to build a new storage and processing facility in Missoula to help with the procurement and distribution of food around the state. This new facility will have a special space dedicated to taking food directly from Montana growers to be repackaged for distribution. This will allow Montana farmers to provide food directly to the food bank network. If you are interested in supporting Montana Food Bank Network, please reach out to let them know," Schweitzer said.
Montana Food Bank Network's Vice President and COO Brent Weisgram said the donation couldn't have come at a better time to help families struggling to keep up with inflation costs.
"It is because of donors like the Montana Farmers Union that I remain optimistic that we will get through these hard times and provide some relief to our neighbors and seniors experiencing food insecurity," Weisgram said.
Montana Farmers Union is a grassroots, non-profit organization dedicated to preserving the agricultural way of life. Their membership is made up of folks who support rural communities and family farms and ranches. They believe that no farmer or rancher should stand alone, and are fighting for the issues that will preserve agriculture and rural communities for the next generation. For more information, visit montanafarmersunion.com.
Montana Food Bank Network (MFBN) is Montana’s only statewide food bank and member of Feeding America. MFBN distributes food to over 340 partners that include community food banks, pantries, senior centers, shelters, and schools to end hunger in Montana. MFBN’s hunger relief programs include BackPack, Hunters Against Hunger, Mail-a-Meal, Retail Food Rescue, and SNAP outreach. MFBN advocates for long-term policy solutions to strengthen public nutrition programs and address the root causes of hunger. For more information, visit mfbn.org.