The Montana Department of Commerce’s Business MT Division today announced more than $1 million in grant funding has been awarded to grow and support businesses in six Montana communities. The planning and job creation grant funding is provided by Business MT’s Big Sky Economic Development Trust Fund (BSTF).

“Montana is one of the top states in the country to do business,” said Scott Osterman, Director of the Montana Department of Commerce. “Our investments aim to keep that momentum going through sustainable economic growth – including helping local businesses plan for future growth and create more long-term, good-paying jobs for Montanans.”