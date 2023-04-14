Mark your calendars for a fun summer of learning about agriculture and cooperatives while forming lifelong friendships with Montana Farmers Union!
Registration for MFU’s Arrowpeak Camp summer programs begins April 18.
“The Arrowpeak Camp experience is totally different from what a lot of kids get in their normal everyday lives,” said Matthew Hauk, MFU’s education director.
Each year, campers arrive from around the state to enjoy interactive lessons about cooperatives and get to run a camp store for hands-on learning, in addition to other fun activities such as learning how to line dance and trivia night.
“It’s not just learning about ag or learning about soil or learning about co-ops, but there are a lot of other fun things,” Hauk said.
This year, the camp will be able to accommodate more campers, with the addition of two new cabins.
“It is exciting to have more housing so that we can bring such a great experience to more of Montana’s youth,” Hauk said.
Camp programs this year are being partially funded with a generous $20,000 grant from Mountain View Co-op Foundation.
Hauk said he’s thankful for the support.
“It makes camp that much better,” he said.
Art Schmidt, CEO of Mountain View Co-op, said, “We’re thankful for the work that Montana Farmers Union does for local kids, and it’s a privilege to be able to help. A big part of our mission statement is to strengthen and support the communities that we live and work in, and this donation is one way we keep our promise to Montanans.”
Camp registration opens April 18 and will be available at www.montanafarmersunion.com.
Children can register for one camp, as well as register for additional camp waitlists.
“Everybody gets a chance to sign up before you come back for a second one,” Hauk said.
Camps at MFU’s Arrowpeak facility in the Highwood Mountains are:
- Junior 1 Camp (Ages 8-12): June 18-22
- Senior/Teen 1 Camp (Ages 13-17): July 9-14
- Teen 2 Camp (Ages 12-15): July 16-21
- Junior 2 (Ages 8-12): July 23-27
- Mini-Junior (Ages 7-9): July 30 – Aug 1
Each full camp costs $100/members and $150 for non-members. Mini Junior camp costs $75/members and $125/non-members.
The Teton County Farmers Union provides "camperships" for up to 20 kids from Teton, Pondera and rural Cascade counties. The camperships are awarded on first come, first served basis.
If you are unsure if you are MFU members or need to renew your annual $50 membership, contact mfu@montanafarmersunion.com.
Direct camp questions to camp@montanafarmersunion.com.
In preparation of the camp season, MFU is hiring summer camp counselors, who will serve as the primary point of contact and leaders for campers at Montana Farmers Union Camp. Counselors will be responsible for planning, teaching, coordinating and carrying out activities and guiding campers in their personal growth and daily living skills.
MFU also is hiring a nurse, who will care for ill or injured campers or staff, and hiring a facilities caretaker, who will be responsible for the general maintenance and upkeep of the property, buildings, facilities and systems.
Staff Training will be June 8-13.
To learn more, or apply, go to https://montanafarmersunion.com/employment/.