The spirited fun of swashbuckling and witty banter is magnified in a bold new retelling of "The Three Musketeers" by The Acting Company.
The New York-based theater company recreated Alexandre Dumas's adventure novel written in the 1800s and set in the 1600s, bringing it to a new generation. A performance on Feb. 28 at the Alberta Bair Theater brought in dozens of students who watched scenes from Act 1 earlier in the day and decided to come back to see more of the production. Laurel and Bridger students took in the matinee performance along with students from Billings schools.
After having read the novel as a girl, playwright Kirsten Childs discovered to her immense pleasure that the author was Black. This was important to Childs who grew up loving the story, but feeling that her friends of color could never be like the fierce Musketeers because Black men "would have been summarily mowed down by the powers-that-be, had they exhibited a mere fraction of the boldness of The Musketeers."
In her program notes, Childs relays a famous quote attributed to Dumas, who replied to a racist comment from another man who said, "If you are a quarter Black, and your father's half Black and your grandfather's all Black, does that make your great-grandfather a monkey?" Dumas said, "And that's where my ancestry ends and yours begins."
The tale unfolds of the country bumpkin, d'Artagna, who rides into town on a horse so clumsy, he is instantly made fun of. But d'Artagna has the heart of a warrior, and he eventually proves himself to the Three Musketeers -- Athos, Porthos and Aramis. You can't help but fall for d'Artagna, who loves deeply and is fiercely loyal to his new friends.
The importance of introducing literature and classic themes of love, honor and adventure to a young audience can never be underestimated. The next education program offered at the ABT is the May 1 concert by Grammy Award winning artist Dan Zanes and Haitian-American jazz vocalist Claudia Zanes. For more information, call the ABT Education Manager Julie Blakeslee at 406-294-5204.