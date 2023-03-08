'The Three Musketeers'

The cast of 'The Three Musketeers'

 Photo by Carol Rosegg

The spirited fun of swashbuckling and witty banter is magnified in a bold new retelling of "The Three Musketeers" by The Acting Company.

The New York-based theater company recreated Alexandre Dumas's adventure novel written in the 1800s and set in the 1600s, bringing it to a new generation. A performance on Feb. 28 at the Alberta Bair Theater brought in dozens of students who watched scenes from Act 1 earlier in the day and decided to come back to see more of the production. Laurel and Bridger students took in the matinee performance along with students from Billings schools.