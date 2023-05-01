People age 65 and older now have the option of getting their second bivalent COVID-19 vaccine at no charge from RiverStone Health.

The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have approved a second dose of the newest COVID-19 vaccine for people age 65 and older whose first dose of this bivalent vaccine was received at least four months ago. Bivalent means that the vaccine contains protection against the original COVID-19 virus strain along with protection against newer Omicron variants. Additional vaccine doses also are available now to adults of any age whose immune systems are not functioning normally.