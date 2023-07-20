Cleanup teams have relocated their base of operation from Holmgren Fishing Access Site outside of Columbus to Riverside Park in Laurel. Unified Command is working to open Holmgren to the public as quickly as possible; some cleanup resources will continue to be staged at Holmgren throughout the process. As of Tuesday night, teams have collected approximately 112,700 pounds of asphalt material.
Riverside Park in Laurel is being used to launch boats for all on-river crews and as a staging area for asphalt material collection. Assessment teams have reviewed downstream to river mile 55. Five cleanup teams continue their efforts downstream with crews working in river miles 29 – 33.5 today. Additional cleanup crews are returning to previously cleaned areas for further cleanup, if necessitated by the assessment team, prior to an area being marked officially cleared. Daily asphalt material collection totals may vary depending on the approach; some days the cleanup teams place a focus on staging and moving the material when asphalt collection is challenging due to the heat. Two additional workers experienced heat related illness and teams are prepared to issue a work stand down if the temperature reaches triple digits. Mandatory work rest breaks have been instituted based on the temperature.
