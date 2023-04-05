Red Lodge, MT- Fortunately, no one was in the building when the Bone Daddy’s Event Center collapsed just before 1100 on April 4, 2023. On arrival, Red Lodge Fire Rescue identified leaking gas and water lines in the structure. With the confirmation that the building was unoccupied, firefighters shut off power, gas and water to the building in order to mitigate any immediate threats to public safety. Adjacent buildings were evacuated out of precaution and Broadway was closed between 8th and 9th Streets to allow for safe operations.
Broadway was reopened and businesses and homeowners adjacent to the building were allowed back into their buildings just after noon. The collapsed structure remains unstable and the area in front of the building has been roped off. The Bone Daddy’s Cycle store and apartments remain standing but are closed at this time until they can be fully evaluated. Red Lodge Fire Rescue asks that the public stay away from the building. Heavy snow accumulations may have contributed to the collapse, but the exact cause is not known at this time.
Continuing snowfall in the area can certainly be a concern and is a challenge for emergency services. Residents are encouraged to keep their gas meters and heating flues clear, shovel out fire hydrants, watch for over hanging and sliding snow and ice, and keep emergency lanes and walkways open.
Red Lodge Fire Rescue would like to thank the City of Red Lodge, Northwestern Energy, the Carbon County Sheriff's Office, and Red Lodge Police Department for assistance with this incident.
Red Lodge Fire Rescue is a primarily volunteer emergency services organization who train year round. For more information about services and volunteer opportunities at Red Lodge Fire Rescue, contact the department at amy@redlodgefire.com or call 406-446-2320.