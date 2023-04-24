In partnership with the City of Laurel, the Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) will reconstruct approximately half a mile of West Railroad Street in Laurel, from South 1st Avenue to South 8th Avenue. MDT has recently contracted with the engineering firm, Sanderson Stewart, to begin the survey phase of this project.

“The City of Laurel is thrilled to get this underway,” said Matt Wheeler, Public Works Director for the City. “This much-needed reconstruction project will increase the efficiency of this busy roadway and pedestrian safety and accessibility to the adjacent South Laurel neighborhood and park.”