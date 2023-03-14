Students celebrate Dr. Seuss Week recently at Our Savior's Lutheran Church Pre-School. Back row from the left: Raya, Lettie, Mrs Anna, Greyson, Andre and Layla. Front row from the left: Zane, Lillian and Luca.
Students celebrate Dr. Seuss Week recently at Our Savior's Lutheran Church Pre-School. Back row from the left: Raya, Lettie, Mrs Anna, Greyson, Andre and Layla. Front row from the left: Zane, Lillian and Luca.
Courtesy photo
Zane and Rowan work on a project in their pre-k class at Our Savior's Lutheran Church.
Sitting at tables putting together puzzles and stacking colorful blocks, it looks like the pre-k kids at Our Savior's Lutheran Pre-school are just playing. But, that's the trick, let the kids have fun while they learn their ABCs, and other skills like cutting paper with scissors, writing their names, and counting, according to teacher Anna Blankenship. The school is located upstairs at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 707 3rd St. in Laurel.
By the time these 4 and 5-year-olds get to kindergarten, they will use these skills as the foundation so they can learn to read and write out numbers. Blankenship pointed out that what students used to learn in kindergarten, they now learn in pre-k. She teaches kindergarten readiness at Our Savior's Lutheran and Hailey Fraga teaches pre-school, which is for 3 and 4-year-olds.
According to the National Education Association, children who attend pre-school and pre-k classes are less likely to repeat a grade and more likely to graduate from high school. They are more academically prepared for later grades and they will earn higher wages when they enter the workforce.
The social skills and life skills are also important. Students are learning how to get along with their peers, as well as how to zip their coat and wait their turn.
Blankenship loves her job and can't imagine doing anything else. After her two daughters started school, she wanted to go back to work and teaching pre-k felt like the perfect fit for her. So in 2019, Blankenship took over from long-time teacher, Mrs. Altman. The kids all call her "Mrs. Anna," a name she never tires of hearing them say.
"I always saw myself in education," Blankenship said.
Working with young kids is so much fun because she gets to be "silly and goofy," and lead spontaneous dance parties. Field trips are also part of the curriculum, and the kids enjoy going to ZooMontana, the Vue & Brew, the City of Laurel Safety Complex and the Yogurt Shop.
As the population of young families continues to grow in Laurel, Blankenship is seeing enrollment staying strong at the pre-school. She said slots are filling up for fall classes, but if anyone is interested in getting their name on the list, they should call her at 406-633-0987 to check on availability.