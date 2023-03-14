Kids just want to have fun.

Sitting at tables putting together puzzles and stacking colorful blocks, it looks like the pre-k kids at Our Savior's Lutheran Pre-school are just playing. But, that's the trick, let the kids have fun while they learn their ABCs, and other skills like cutting paper with scissors, writing their names, and counting, according to teacher Anna Blankenship. The school is located upstairs at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 707 3rd St. in Laurel.