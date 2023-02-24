The Parsons Dance company created the surreal sensation that they were not merely dancing, but were the embodiment of the music during a performance last week at the Alberta Bair Theater.
While precision and synchronization are their gifts, the Parsons dancers went beyond polish to become the music, and each percussive blast and note rippled through their bodies. The enthusiastic crowd included many local dancers, some of whom wore their Rimview Dance jackets to the show and said they worked with the company during a workshop last week. The performance was so brilliant, one fan gushed in the lobby afterward, "This is one of the best performances I've ever seen." Many would undoubtedly agree, and despite the sub-zero temperatures the theater was three-quarters filled for the Feb. 22 performance.
The first piece, "Swing Shift," started off with a lone dancer, simply clad in a flowing androgynous outfit so the focus was on the movement and the moment, not the gender. Throughout the performance, the four male and four female dancers showed they were equally talented and athletic, and their genders didn't matter.
"Mr Withers" featured songs and storytelling by the late R & B and soul singer Bill Withers, ending with an emotional "Lean on Me," with the dancers clutching each other and swaying as one in a beautiful portrait of humanity.
And more dazzling pieces were yet to come, including one with just hands and lights. It was impossible to figure out how many sets of hands were involved, and how they were moving.
The second half of the program featured music by Cat Stevens, including the spirited "Peace Train." The dancers all rode the waves of sound and expressed the lyrics with agility and passion. One of the featured female dancers showed off an aerial display of timing and grace. Once again, we were wowed by the magic of the moment and left to wonder how the body can move like that.
The program was choreographed by the founder of Parsons Dance, Artistic Director David Parsons, in addition to other featured choreographers, including one of his students. The contemporary dance company was founded in 1985 by Parsons and Tony-Award-winning lighting designer Howell Binkley, whose wizardry was a big part of the production's magic.
When Corby Skinner introduced the program, he said he'd seen a showcase of dance companies last month in New York, and Parsons Dance was by far the best received. It's clear to see why.