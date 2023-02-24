Parsons Dance company promotional image
Photo provided by Alberta Bair Theater.

The Parsons Dance company created the surreal sensation that they were not merely dancing, but were the embodiment of the music during a performance last week at the Alberta Bair Theater.

While precision and synchronization are their gifts, the Parsons dancers went beyond polish to become the music, and each percussive blast and note rippled through their bodies. The enthusiastic crowd included many local dancers, some of whom wore their Rimview Dance jackets to the show and said they worked with the company during a workshop last week. The performance was so brilliant, one fan gushed in the lobby afterward, "This is one of the best performances I've ever seen." Many would undoubtedly agree, and despite the sub-zero temperatures the theater was three-quarters filled for the Feb. 22 performance.