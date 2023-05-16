Stepper, Holden

Holden Stepper

Holden Stepper has been a Park City Panther since the day he was born. Along with his parents, Colt and Mara Stepper, he enjoys the agrarian lifestyle and working on the family’s ranch. As a Valedictorian at Park City High School, Stepper counts his experience with agriculture as one of the most important influences in his life.

Holden is active in football and track and enjoys all the outdoor activities that Montana offers. On the family ranch, Stepper works with cattle on horseback and loves driving tractors. He is particularly proud of his membership in FFA and is president of the school’s chapter of National Honor Society.