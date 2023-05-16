Holden Stepper has been a Park City Panther since the day he was born. Along with his parents, Colt and Mara Stepper, he enjoys the agrarian lifestyle and working on the family’s ranch. As a Valedictorian at Park City High School, Stepper counts his experience with agriculture as one of the most important influences in his life.
Holden is active in football and track and enjoys all the outdoor activities that Montana offers. On the family ranch, Stepper works with cattle on horseback and loves driving tractors. He is particularly proud of his membership in FFA and is president of the school’s chapter of National Honor Society.
One of Holden’s best memories is getting involved in school activities.
“It changed a lot of things for me,” says Stepper. “It got me out of my comfort zone and made me do things I normally probably wouldn't have done.”
Looking back on his school career, Holden says he would have taken better notes and studied more if he had the opportunity to do anything differently. He says that he will miss the small-town setting of Park City as he goes on to continue his education at MSU-Bozeman, where he will pursue a degree in farm and ranch management. He plans to participate in collegiate FFA.
No Mow May is an environmental campaign that encourages people to refrain from mowing their lawns during the month of May. The aim of the campaign is to promote biodiversity and provide a habitat for pollinators such as bees, butterflies, and other insects.
More info can be found here. https://beecityusa.org/no-mow-may/