Savanna Frank

Savanna Frank is a fifth-generation descendant of German immigrants who came to the Park City area after WWI. She says that her family is very work driven. Her parents, Jason and Tara Frank, must have passed down that ethic to her, as evidenced by Savanna’s selection as a 2023 Park City High School Valedictorian.

Savanna is a member of National Honor Society, co-president of MBI, and has participated in FFA. She was cast in the school play this year. Savanna says that she loves being in the outdoors and loves helping her family in any way she can. Savanna is also a member of the Park City High School Cheer team.