Park City salutatorian Cadence Hess credits her involvement in FFA and 4-H with making her a strong leader.
She plans to take what she learned through those organizations and in classes including ag science and plant science Park City High School to college at Montana State University next year. She is focused and ready to take the next step in her education.
"I'm going to MSU to get a degree in ag communications and commercial horticulture. I plan to own my own flower business one day," Hess said.
Hess and her family, including parents Nicolle and John, and siblings, Lane, Wyatt, Danielle and Trevor, live on a hobby farm near Park City.
Cadence said she has volunteered at the Special K Ranch near Columbus to get more experience in horticulture. She currently serves as the president of the Park City chapter of FFA, and has competed in the state and nationally in marketing. She won state FFA three years in a row with her marketing plan.
"I am most proud of my accomplishments in FFA. I am proud of how I turned out as a person. I can speak well in public and I have good people skills."
Hess has participated in track, cross country and volleyball. She has gotten so involved in extracurricular activities that at times, she felt overcommitted, but it help her to learn time management skills and mediation skills, she said.
