Park City knows how to put on a Memorial Day program, and they have for decades.

American Legion Post 100 in Park City and other vets have spearheaded the Memorial Day event since 1992 when they began putting up flags to honor veterans who have passed away after serving their country. That first year, they put up 22 flags, most of which had been used as casket flags draped over the coffins of veterans. Now, they have 186 flags, all measuring 5-feet by 91/2-feet. They hang all along the road leading to the Park City Cemetery on 16-foot tall poles.

