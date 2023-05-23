The Park City Cemetery will honor 186 veterans this year who died following their service to the country. Memorial Day is Monday, May 29, and the Park City Cemetery will have a program at 9 a.m. The Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel will host a ceremony at 1 p.m. on Memorial Day.
Park City vets Danny Ames and Mike Alexander are helping organize a Park City Memorial Day ceremony.
Park City knows how to put on a Memorial Day program, and they have for decades.
American Legion Post 100 in Park City and other vets have spearheaded the Memorial Day event since 1992 when they began putting up flags to honor veterans who have passed away after serving their country. That first year, they put up 22 flags, most of which had been used as casket flags draped over the coffins of veterans. Now, they have 186 flags, all measuring 5-feet by 91/2-feet. They hang all along the road leading to the Park City Cemetery on 16-foot tall poles.
