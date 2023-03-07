Park City fans in 1998

On the front page of the March 4, 1998, edition of the Laurel Outlook, Park City High School basketball fans cheered the Panthers on to a third place finish at the 6-C District basketball tournament here in Laurel Saturday night. Exposing their stomachs to a paint brush, to spell out their support for the Panthers are Becca Alegria, Ashley Stockwell, Sandy Ferris, Leslianne Kober, Dana Buchholz, Amy Robertus, Brooke Lowman and Jessica Arnold. 

 Outlook photo by Larry Tanglen

25 years ago

March 4, 1998