25 years ago
March 4, 1998
At lease five positions may be cut from Laurel School District staff to ease budget constrains, a review of the district’s preliminary budget considerations showed.
Cuts in personnel can come from all levels in the district, Superintendent Al McMillen told the school board last week. “We could wait until next spring. I think the better way is to pare down this year,” he advised during the Feb. 23 board meeting.
Jennifer Stratton, daughter of Vickie Bangart and Paola Mena, an exchange student from Ecuador, whose host family is David and Margo Indreland, have both been selected to cheer at the fifteenth Annual Class “C” Treasure State All-Star Football game June 6 at Montana Tech in Butte. Both girls are cheerleaders at Joliet High School.
Andee Elsenpeter of Laurel High School recently won the local and district U.S. Constitution oratory meets sponsored by the American Legion (Post 123 in Laurel). She finished fourth in the regional competition Saturday in Billings. She earned a scholarship approximately equal to a semester at a Montana college or university and a medal.
Joliet’s Brad Eik and Ross Kenyon will attend Montana Boys State at Western Montana College in Dillon June 7-13. Erin Mohr will attend Girls State at Carroll College in Helena June 7-13. The Boys and Girls State programs are sponsored by the American Legion.
Like Jack, the Trainmen climbed the beanstalk and beat the giant. One difference – Laurel did it twice. The result – third-place trophy. After stunning state final favorite Dillon 59-49 in the opening round of State Class A basketball tournament action in the Butte Civic Center, the Locomotives were sent to the loser-out bracket with a 67-51 loss to Billings Central in the semifinals Friday. An 83-57 win against Bigfork Saturday morning set up a rematch with Dillon in the consolation game that night. Laurel won 62-58.
50 years ago
March 7, 1973
Twenty-four Laurel Senior High School students were named to the honor band for the annual Tri-County Festival to be held April 3 in Red Lodge. They are Debbie Conoor, Jan Kilpatrick, Kim Lawrenz, Joann Baker, Robyn Karst, Valerie Reiter, Sheila Lovgren, Marcia Kucera, Judy Tuomi, Tina Rowland, Leslyn Ayers, Kathy Michaelis, Lavonne Bieber, Steven Reiter, Connie Peterson, Judy Gjefle, Jim Mourich, Jan Johnson, Jim Philhower, Mike O’Rear, Dave Davenport and Tim Hogan.
Larry D. Herman, Attorney-at-Law, announces the opening of his office for the general practice of law at 11 First Ave., Laurel, Montana
All around Laurel… there was once a little bug who decided to play a little game. He called his game, “Ill touch you, you and you.” He thought he was a cute little bug and that everybody else would think so too. He hopped here and there, and before long he had hopped almost everywhere. He was a lively little bug and didn’t play any favorites. Male or female, young or old, rich or poor he liked them all. Cute he might have been, but nice he wasn’t! His little game was very infectious. His name is “Flu” and we all wish he would have “flew” away!!
Robert Fox, Al Robertus and Al Richardson were among the 94 men that took the John Deer Tractor Tour this past Monday and Tuesday. Men from Laurel, Columbus, Park City, Bridger, Molt, Broadview, Roundup, Hysham, Hardin and Pryor flew to Waterloo, Iowa and Moline, Ill. With a stop in Minneapolis.
75 years ago
March 3, 1948
Highway traffic has grown to such an extent with the passage of years that many lanes of travel particularly between Laurel and Billings, are nearing the saturation point, M.J. Steere, planning engineer of the Montana highway department, told members of the Laurel Commercial Club Thursday evening at a general meeting of the club in the dining room of the Masonic temple. The commission at behest of the federal bureau of roads, which contributes more than half of the construction costs, is now studying possible routes for a four-lane highway in this locality. No definite selection of route has been made, but something will have to be done to relieve the load.
Six girls represented the Girls Athletic Association of Laurel high school Saturday, Feb. 28, at the annual sports convention at Bozeman. They were Myra Magnus, Jean Harper, Veda Slater, Joyce Ness, Betty Brese and Laurel Stenerson. The day’s activities included basketball, ping-pong, volleyball, tumbling, games shuffle-board, darts, swimming and other sports. Each school entered two girls in a posture contest, with the Laurel G.A.A. represented by Joyce Ness and Laurel Stenerson. Laurel was one of the finalists and was awarded an emblem.
Laurel Lodge of the Loyal Order of Moose was reinstated here Saturday evening. In addition to a large attendance of Laurel members, representatives were also present from several lodges over the state. Cecil L. Swan, of Helena, state director of membership, presided at the installation, conducted in the I.O.O.F. hall on West Main street. New officers of the Laurel lodge were W. W. Hardin, governor; R.B. Sturtevant, junior governor; John Hereford, prelate; Arnold Bezdek, secretary; Bernard Rangitsch, treasurer; A.W. Armstrong, T.L. Milligan, and J.N. Edgmond, trustees; Fred Armstrong, sergeant at arms; Harold Culberson assistant sergeant at arms; Fred Getz, inner guard, and John Fisher, outer guard.
100 years ago
March 7, 1923
Game fish of Montana cannot be legally caught until after May 28 of this year, as a result of passage by the legislature of a game and fish law changing the old law in various respects. Among the provisions of the new law is a closed season on game fish from March 15 to May 28, inclusive, believed to constitute the spawning period.
Construction of stockyards at Laurel, costing between $45,000 and $50,000 is contemplated by the Northern Pacific as early date as possible, stated O.F. Ohlson, assistant superintendent of the Montana division, at the monthly meeting of the Laurel Commercial Chamber last Thursday evening at the Merchants hotel. Another improvement, awaiting only the opportune time and sanction, is construction of a double track between Laurel and Park City on the west, as an aid in handling the vast amount of business handled through this terminal.
One of Joliet’s principal business blocks is in ruins with a property loss estimated since occurrence of the fire early Tuesday morning of last week at $25,000. The blaze was the worst that has ever visited Joliet and for a time other property was greatly endangered. The block destroyed Meyer building, containing the Kosy Korner drug store, postoffice and rooming house with pool hall and restaurant also heavy losers. The Meyer block was built of brick. The fire is said to have started on the second floor and was discovered at 1 a.m. The fire department responded, but a high wind put the flames beyond control. At a time when hopes were held for conquering the fire, the brick front fell into the street and broke off a fire hydrant, which reduced the water pressure. A bucket brigade was formed and the fight continued. The wind quieted somewhat and falling debris helped smother the flames. The Meyer block was one of the oldest in Joliet. It stood directly north of the Southern hotel.
The junior class of the Laurel High School is preparing what they call a “full grown carnival,” for Friday and Saturday evenings at the gymnasium. They further say they will “make Slippery Gulch look tame.” The proceeds derived are for school enterprises in which the juniors are interested.