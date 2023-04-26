HELENA – This year’s Montana paddlefish seasons kicks off on May 1 with the opening of the Upper Missouri River section from Fort Benton downstream to Fort Peck Dam. Anglers must have a White Harvest Tag to participate in catching and keeping a paddlefish from this section of the river. These tags are issued through a lottery system. FWP mails these tags to successful applicants.

Unsuccessful paddlefish drawing applicants will be issued a snag-and-release only license for the Upper Missouri River. Others may also purchase snag and release tags for this fishery, even if they are not part of the lottery.