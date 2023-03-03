Enrollment is now open for NOVA Center for the Performing Arts summer camp classes! NOVA will be offering classes throughout the summer for all age groups. Classes offered will be Itty Bitty Camps (Ages 6-8), Acting Camp: Romeo & Juliet (Ages 9-14), Musical Theater Camp: Tuck Everlasting (Ages 9-14), ROCK Camp (Ages 9-18), and Electives Camp (Ages 14-18).
Itty Bitty Camps are half-day camps where students will use their Actor’s Toolkit (voices, bodies and IMAGINATIONS) to tell stories, create characters, learn to move their bodies and more!
Acting Camp: Romeo and Juliet-Our acting camp will provide students with a fun-filled opportunity to explore the world of theater using the popular Shakespeare play, Romeo and Juliet. The camp culminates in a showcase performance for friends and family.
Classes include:
Acting/Scene Study
Stage Combat
Costuming
Movement
Musical Theater Camp: Tuck Everlasting- This year NOVA will be offering a full camp focussing solely on creating a musical! Students will learn dance numbers, acting, and singing, using the text and music from NOVA’s upcoming youth musical Tuck Everlasting.
Classes include:
Dance
Singing
Acting
Rimrock Opera Choir for Kids (R.O.C.K) Camp is Billings’ premier voice camp, where students will be exposed to music through a variety of activities and methods. Students learn different types of music, rhythms, singing, and performing. The camp will culminate in a showcase open to friends and family.
Electives Camp is back by popular demand! In this full-day camp, students will be given the options between three morning electives and three afternoon electives.
Electives include:
Improv
Puppetry
Acting
Stage Combat
Stage Makeup
Costuming
Movement
FACTS & CALENDAR INFORMATION
NOVA Center for the Performing Arts Summer Camps 2023
NOVA Center for the Performing Arts offers drama, musical theater, improv comedy, opera and a youth conservatory under one roof. With other organizations renting NOVA for performances or meeting space, the building is in use almost every day of the year providing the Billings community a local space for performance arts. NOVA is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization.