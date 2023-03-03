Enrollment is now open for NOVA Center for the Performing Arts summer camp classes! NOVA will be offering classes throughout the summer for all age groups. Classes offered will be Itty Bitty Camps (Ages 6-8), Acting Camp: Romeo & Juliet (Ages 9-14), Musical Theater Camp: Tuck Everlasting (Ages 9-14), ROCK Camp (Ages 9-18), and Electives Camp (Ages 14-18).

Itty Bitty Camps are half-day camps where students will use their Actor’s Toolkit (voices, bodies and IMAGINATIONS) to tell stories, create characters, learn to move their bodies and more!