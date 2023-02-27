Two of Montana's most accomplished artists -- Charlie Fritz and Carol Hagan -- designed specialty license plates for Laurel.

Once the designs are approved by the state, the plates will become available on June 1, and will benefit the Laurel Public Library and Laurel parks. For $30, you can purchase a set of the plates and the money will go directly to the library and parks.

