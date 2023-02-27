Two of Montana's most accomplished artists -- Charlie Fritz and Carol Hagan -- designed specialty license plates for Laurel.
Once the designs are approved by the state, the plates will become available on June 1, and will benefit the Laurel Public Library and Laurel parks. For $30, you can purchase a set of the plates and the money will go directly to the library and parks.
Matt Wheeler, Laurel Public Works superintendent, has been working with Mayor Dave Waggoner and the artists since last November to bring this idea to fruition. Wheeler knows the artists, who both live in Billings, and invited them to design a license plate. Wheeler was pleasantly surprised that they both agreed, and when they finished their designs -- he was quite impressed.
"We left it up to the artists, and what they came up with was absolutely wonderful," Wheeler said.
A few other cities in Montana have their own plates, including Billings and Miles City. Wheeler predicts that Laurel residents, and others, will buy the plates because they are not only works of art, but they will benefit important city entities.
When it comes to funding, Laurel parks is at the bottom of the general fund budget behind essential services including fire, police and ambulance.
Hagan is widely respected for her colorful and expressive paintings. She is most well-known for her paintings of bison and bears. The Laurel plate will feature a bison under a dark sky filled with stars. It is styled after a painting she titled "Starry, Starry Night." Fritz is respected for his large detailed paintings that often depict historical events, including the Corps of Discovery. Fritz painted 100 large works illustrating the Journals of Lewis and Clark.