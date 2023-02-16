Stephanie Land

BOZEMAN — Tickets are now available for a free, public lecture at Montana State University by Stephanie Land, author of the bestselling memoir “Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay and a Mother's Will to Survive.” The event, which is part of MSU’s First Year Student Convocation, is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.

Land is a writer and public speaker known for her memoir, which details her exit from an abusive relationship and experience overcoming food and housing insecurity as a single mother while earning a college degree. In the book, she recounts the events that brought her to a homeless shelter and her journey scraping by as a house cleaner to provide for her young family.