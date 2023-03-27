The storm that dumped snow across southern Montana caused ice buildup on power lines across Carbon County Friday evening. Snow that followed then stuck to that ice, pulling down more than 50 spans of power lines, breaking 13 power poles, damaging others and causing power outages throughout the area, according to NorthWestern Energy.

NorthWestern Energy crews responded just after midnight Saturday morning and worked to assess the situation, begin repairs and respond as new outage reports came in. Customers in Joliet, population 577, were out of power until Saturday evening. Some rural customers waited until Sunday afternoon to have power restored, NorthWestern said.

