NILE scholarship header

A new year brings new opportunities for youth in agriculture. The NILE Foundation is now accepting applications for scholarships for the 2023-2024 academic year.

For over 30 years, the NILE (Northern International Livestock Exposition) has awarded scholarships to deserving FFA and 4-H students who have been leaders in their respective programs, excelled in the classroom, participated in NILE events and are actively involved in their communities.