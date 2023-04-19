The U.S. Navy is preparing to bring a Navy Week to Billings, Montana during the week of Aug. 7-13, as the ninth Navy Week of the calendar year.

Billings Navy Week will bring between 50 and 75 sailors from across the nation to volunteer throughout the community and discuss why the Navy matters to Billings. This will be the first Navy Week hosted by Billings, and the program last visited Montana in 2017.