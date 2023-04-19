The U.S. Navy is preparing to bring a Navy Week to Billings, Montana during the week of Aug. 7-13, as the ninth Navy Week of the calendar year.
Billings Navy Week will bring between 50 and 75 sailors from across the nation to volunteer throughout the community and discuss why the Navy matters to Billings. This will be the first Navy Week hosted by Billings, and the program last visited Montana in 2017.
Billings Navy Week will feature in-person demonstrations, performances, and engagements throughout the week that will include:
• Senior Navy Leaders – Flag officer and senior civilian Navy leaders.
• Blue Angels – Flight demonstration squadron.
• Namesake Sailors – Sailors serving on USS Montana (SSN 794), a Virginia-class fast-attack submarine and USS Billings (LCS 15), a Freedom-class littoral combat ship.
• U.S. Navy Parachute Team (Leap Frogs) – Tactical Parachute demonstration team.
• Navy Band Northwest - Performances and masterclasses with Navy Musicians.
• Naval History and Heritage Command – Educational presentations and lesson plans about the deep ties between Billings and the Navy.
• Navy Expeditionary Combat Command – Educational STEM presentations and fitness demonstrations by technicians, medics, and divers.
• U.S. Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command – Educational presentation on the importance of atmospheric and oceanographic science and the overall value of STEM education to the Navy.