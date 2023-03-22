MSU Billings study abroad group

 Courtesy photo

MSU BILLINGS NEWS—Montana State University Billings will be hosting an interactive public series March 27-April 2 exploring cultural aspects from Amazonia (the Amazon), Montana, and beyond.

Focused on the way flowing water shapes and connects the narratives and lived experience of river valley communities, the program will feature a series of public presentations including film showings, readings, and other events at MSUB, and a walk and discussion at the Montana Audubon Center by the Yellowstone River.