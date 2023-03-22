MSU BILLINGS NEWS—Montana State University Billings will be hosting an interactive public series March 27-April 2 exploring cultural aspects from Amazonia (the Amazon), Montana, and beyond.
Focused on the way flowing water shapes and connects the narratives and lived experience of river valley communities, the program will feature a series of public presentations including film showings, readings, and other events at MSUB, and a walk and discussion at the Montana Audubon Center by the Yellowstone River.
Rafael Chanchari Pizuri, internationally recognized as an Indigenous philosopher, teacher, and community leader, is a special guest, along with poet, folklorist, and filmmaker Juan Carlos Galeano, and researcher Corinne Fournier Kiss of the University of Bern in Switzerland. All three have participated in the joint MSUB and Florida State University study-abroad programs in Peru.
A highlight of the series is the opportunity for Rafael Chanchari, a member of the Shawi nation of Peru, to meet and share experiences with members of Indigenous communities of Montana.
Funding for this series has been provided by Humanities Montana, the Susan Webster fund, and MSU Billings.
Schedule of Public Events:
March 27: Opening Reception: Liberal Arts Building 800 (5:00 p.m.) “Functions and Values of Water in the Cosmovisions of Amazonians”: Keynote Talk by Corinne Fournier Kiss. Liberal Arts Building 205 (6:30 p.m.)
March 28: Walk to the Yellowstone River at Montana Audubon Center (5:00 p.m.), followed by a discussion of contemporary river communities and environmental challenges: Susan Gilbertz/Rafael Chanchari/Juan Carlos Galeano.
March 29: “Cosmovisions of Amazonia “: Rafael Chanchari Pizuri and Juan Carlos Galeano. This is part of the Sue Hart memorial Lecture Series. Liberal Arts Building 205 (6:30 p.m.)
March 30: “Amazon Reflections”: Poetry by Bernard Quetchenbach with response and Spanish translations by Juan Carlos Galeano, Corinne Fournier Kiss and Laura Parces. Liberal Arts Building 205 (3:00 p.m.).
Presentation by Amazon trip participants. Student Union Beartooth Room (6:30 p.m.).
March 31: Film showing/discussion: La Plaza. (1:30 p.m.) Documentary films. La Plaza in the Liberal Arts Building 203.
April 2: Native American cultural ceremony with discussion with tribal elders. More details will be released later on this event.