MSUB Faculty Excellence 2023

back row: Dr. Walter Gulick, Austin Grant Bennett, MFA, Eric Gilbertsen, Lance A. Mouser, Allison Bailey

front row: Dr. Ana K. Diaz, Erica R. Shea, Christine Whitlatch, Chairsty E. Stewart, Anne Cole, with Dean Vicki Trier and Provost Sep Eskandari

MSU BILLINGS NEWS—Montana State University Billings hosted its annual Faculty Excellence Award Ceremony on Thursday, February 23, 2023. The annual event highlights the excellence of MSUB faculty members in their teaching, community service, research, and scholarship. This year, over 30 faculty members received honors for their exemplary contributions.

Associated Students of MSU Billings Outstanding Faculty recipients include Dr. Rhonda Dillman, assistant professor of organic chemistry; Dr. Thomas Regele, associate professor of modern languages and literature; Anne Cole, instructor in the Department of General Education; Dr. Melanie Reaves, associate professor of literacy education; Dr. Anna Talafuse, assistant professor of marketing.