More than 450 volunteers across Montana help Red Cross carry out its mission every day, from responding to disasters to delivering lifesaving blood to area hospitals.

This March, the American Red Cross honors those who make its work possible and encourage others to get involved during the 80th annual American Red Cross Month celebration — a national tradition that began in 1943 when President Franklin D. Roosevelt issued the first Red Cross Month proclamation.