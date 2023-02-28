A new meat processing cooperative in Havre was highlighted on the national stage during the USDA’s 99th Annual Agricultural Outlook Forum in February.
Paul Neubauer spoke about the Montana Premium Processing Cooperative and its positive impact on meat processing capacity in Montana during a panel discussion on “Strategies for more and better markets” during the USDA event.
Projects like Montana Premium Processing Cooperative help display alternative systems, as well as bridge gaps between producers, consumers and lawmakers, said Neubauer, who serves as MPPC’s board chairman.
“I feel like it is so much simpler and easier to generate excitement when you’re actually building something that’s going to impact people in a real way,” he said.
MPPC is a member-owned and controlled meat processing facility that recently began processing beef, sheep, bison and hogs, and is working toward USDA certification. The project received nearly $292,000 in funding through the Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Program and Montana Farmers Union and Farmers Union Industries have helped facilitate the project.
In November 2022, FSA Administrator Zach Ducheneaux toured the facility, saying, “this project is exactly what we need more of” to increase meat processing capacity and build fairer markets for producers.
An alarming amount of concentration and consolidation in the meat packing industry, as well as agriculture as a whole, have negatively impacted family farmers and ranchers and rural areas, where financial resources to implement solutions are often limited.
“Everywhere that people look in the ag and food system and see something that doesn’t work well for producers and consumers ... I think we can draw a line from that back to the impact of consolidation and concentration,” Neubauer said.
Better rules and regulations are needed, along with people pooling resources to build alternative structures, such as what Montana producers have accomplished with MPPC, he added.
“I would encourage people not to think that they have to tackle those issues on their own or even that that’s possible,” Neubauer said, pointing to cooperative models and advocacy organizations as outlets for change.
“I think we have to be involved in organizations that help orchestrate cooperation and accumulate our power and leverage. We’re much stronger when we work together, and Farmers Union is in a great position to do that because we have a strong voice that people recognize and respect in seats of power,” he said.