Montana Farmers Union Foundation opened their second year of grant applications on March 1. The grant program supports projects which align with the MFU Foundation’s Mission to create new opportunities and contribute to the growth and enhancement of Montana agriculture and rural communities. Projects must include an educational component for youth and/or adults with priority given to rural communities.
Submission deadline is May 1, 2023, and the grants are open to anyone from Montana. The application form remains simple to not deter submissions.
“Being able to extend some projects out there that might be meaningful for our rural communities is what we’re trying to do – and just keep ag in the forefront,” MFU board member Tom Clark said.
Last year, the Foundation awarded and leveraged more than $30,000 for six community projects.
One of the Foundation’s major focuses is education about agriculture and rural issues for Montanans of all ages. The Foundation also focuses on enhancing rural prosperity through economic and cooperative development.
Montana Farmers Union is a grassroots organization, and the Foundation’s grant program dovetails well with MFU’s principles of cooperation and education to buoy rural communities.
“When you talk about grassroots, the idea is: Start here locally and then spreading the idea outward,” Clark said.
The grants are a way to help individuals and communities do just that.
“The biggest thing I’m looking forward to is giving access to more local people’s ideas,” Clark said, encouraging people to apply.
“If you have an idea, at least try. If you do put in for a grant that doesn’t get accepted the first time, update the application and apply again,” he said.