Montana Farmers Union Foundation opened their second year of grant applications on March 1. The grant program supports projects which align with the MFU Foundation’s Mission to create new opportunities and contribute to the growth and enhancement of Montana agriculture and rural communities. Projects must include an educational component for youth and/or adults with priority given to rural communities.

Submission deadline is May 1, 2023, and the grants are open to anyone from Montana. The application form remains simple to not deter submissions.