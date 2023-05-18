smoke

Smoke is in the air in Laurel due to several wildfires in the region.

 Photo By Torrey Anderson

The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air quality alert for Beaverhead, Big Horn, Blaine, Broadwater, Carbon, Carter, Cascade, Chouteau, Custer, Daniels, Dawson, Deer Lodge, Fallon, Fergus, Flathead, Gallatin, Garfield, Glacier, Golden Valley, Granite, Hill, Jefferson, Judith Basin, Lake, Lewis and Clark, Liberty, Lincoln, Madison, McCone, Meagher, Mineral, Missoula, Musselshell, Park, Petroleum, Phillips, Pondera, Powder River, Powell, Prairie, Ravalli, Richland, Roosevelt, Rosebud, Sanders, Sheridan, Silver Bow, Stillwater, Sweet Grass, Teton, Toole, Treasure, Valley, Wheatland, Wibaux, and Yellowstone counties in effect until 900am 5/19/2023 due to elevated particulate levels from wildfire smoke.

This alert will be updated again at 900am 5/19/2023.