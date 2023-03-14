They didn’t win a state championship.
They achieved something almost better.
The Laurel girls basketball team capped off a terrific Class A State Tournament by defeating Billings Central 54-49 for the third-place trophy.
During the tournament at Brick Breeden Field House in Bozeman, the Locomotives used a revolving door of clutch performances to defeat the top two seeds from the Western A and their long-time rival.
All four games were decided by five points or less.
It was Laurel’s first appearance at the state tournament since 2019.
Havre downed Hardin 74-57 for its third consecutive state title. The last Class A girls’ team to three-peat was Billings Central (1985-87).
It was the Blue Ponies fifth state championship in six seasons. They shared the title in 2020 with the Rams after the title games were cancelled due to the pandemic.
The Eastern A finished 1-2-3-4 at the state tournament.
Laurel was 0-3 this season against Central entering the third-place game, including a 25-point loss in the third place game at the Eastern A Divisional.
“Beating Central was the best way we thought we could end our season,” said senior Alyse Aby. “Since we couldn’t play for the title, we wanted to get third place.”
The Idaho State-bound Aby had 17 points, nine rebounds and four assists against the Rams. She also made two big free throws with less than 19 seconds to play. Kaitlyn Dantic added 14 points, including four 3-pointers while Sannah Windy Boy had a team-high 11 rebounds. Both are sophomores.
It was a milestone victory for the Locomotives.
“None of our girls on our team had ever beaten Central in a varsity game over the course of the past four years and beating them in the consolation game meant so much,” Aby. “There is no better feeling than beating your rival team and getting trophy. We all would have loved the chance to play in the state championship but this was the second-best option.
“I have a lot of respect for the Central girls, especially the seniors who I have known since I was in sixth grade. It’s always fun competing against them but it feels really good to finally beat them in basketball.”
The Locomotives, who had to defeat Columbia Falls in a play-in game to reach Bozeman, opened the state tournament with a 47-44 win over Frenchtown. The Broncs were the No. 1 seed out of the west.
Sophomore guard Emma Timm hit a huge shot with 29 seconds left to give the Locomotives a 45-44 lead and added two pressure free throws with 15 seconds remaining. She finished with 11 points.
Aby and Dantic each had 13 points.
Hardin beat the Locomotives 76-71 in a fast-paced semifinal.
Timm had a team-high 21 points while Aby had 18 points and nine rebounds. Dantic finished with 11 points.
Laurel topped Hamilton, the No. 2 seed out of the west, 62-58 in a morning loser-out game. Senior Kaiya Graves posted a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds. Timm added 10 points while senior Mya Maack had nine and sophomore Aubri Roth eight.
“Our team competed really hard during the tournament and we all just played like we had nothing to lose,” said Aby. “We didn’t even play up to our potential during the tournament and definitely had some lapses where we didn’t look very good. But we didn’t give up and that’s how we got through all those close games.”
The Locomotives finished 20-7. They were 14-4 during the regular season, including a split with the state champions.
Laurel loses four seniors – Aby, Graves, Maack and Molly Cooney -- to graduation this season but will return key underclassmen for second-year head coach Buddy Windy Boy.
“The special thing about this team is that we all got along and had good relationships with each other,” Aby said. “That, along with our goal of just wanting to win and playing our hardest every time we stepped on the floor.
“I know every team wanted to win but we wanted to prove to people that we could be a contender for a trophy.”
Mission accomplished.