The two curious wolverine kits are coming out of their log home this spring at ZooMontana, providing a rare chance for visitors to see a baby wolverine.

The kits were born all white so that in the wild, they would blend in with the snow. The kits were born on Jan. 31, to mom Ahmari and dad Sid. On a recent visit to ZooMontana, executive director Jeff Ewelt explained that Sid was lying low while mom cared for the kits. Ahmari was such a protective mom, she kept grabbing the kits and trying to shove them back into their hollowed out log home.