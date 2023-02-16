Tara Moon’s Physics classes made a splash this semester. Groups of students worked on their design skills as they built handmade cardboard boats. Not only did they have to come up with a design, but teams also had to make sure their boat was sturdy enough to float. The students only had 6 class periods to plan, gather materials, and build the boats.
Their goal was to build a two person boat out of cardboard that stays afloat in a pool and does not take in large amounts of water. While doing this, teams had to focus on teamwork and communication if they wanted the best boat. Woods Pow’r Grip generously donated cardboard allowing the class to build and design their boats. The Locomotion Fitness Center was then kind enough to let Moon’s class test their boats in the gym’s pool.
The most important part of the project was buoyancy. All of the students’ boats were successful and floated well, but the double canoe made by Ethan Grinestaff, Nathen Stewert, Owen Foote, and Ethan Chatwood went down and back in the pool the fastest.
When asked about their boat’s success, Grinestaff said it was thanks to lots of duct tape and hot glue. He also mentioned that, “The boat only sank when we purposely sank it, by putting all four people inside!”
Katie LeBrun’s team had a different approach, and said that she worked with Aidan Peers and Carly Cook. They “just threw things together in hopes it would float”. She added, “We knew it needed a strong base, but other than that we were just winging it.” Overall, this project didn’t only teach students to craft a sturdy boat, but it also gave them an excuse to have a little fun in the doldrums of winter.