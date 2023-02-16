Tara Moon’s Physics classes made a splash this semester. Groups of students worked on their design skills as they built handmade cardboard boats. Not only did they have to come up with a design, but teams also had to make sure their boat was sturdy enough to float. The students only had 6 class periods to plan, gather materials, and build the boats.

Their goal was to build a two person boat out of cardboard that stays afloat in a pool and does not take in large amounts of water. While doing this, teams had to focus on teamwork and communication if they wanted the best boat. Woods Pow’r Grip generously donated cardboard allowing the class to build and design their boats. The Locomotion Fitness Center was then kind enough to let Moon’s class test their boats in the gym’s pool.