February is known for many special events such as Valentine’s Day, Groundhogs Day, and the Super Bowl. One thing people don’t recognize is that February is also Love your Library month. Also known as I Love to Read month, this is a great way to show your support and love for libraries around the world. Lori Hodges and Mikalya Threadgoode, the librarians at Laurel High School, have been working hard to get all the students and staff to be more involved in the library activities.
One way they are doing this is by having teachers put book recommendations outside their classrooms. This way students get to see what teachers are reading or what they like to read and see if they have similar interests. If students are interested in some of the books, they are displayed in the library and available for check out. Some book suggestions include The Anthropocene Reviewed by John Green, which was recommended by Brent Scott, an English instructor. He described the book as interesting nonfiction essays about our world. The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides was another recommended book. Brenna Beckett, a science teacher, said it was thrilling, intense, and profound. Marshall Heath of the Special Services department recommends The Hobbit by JRR Tolkien, stating it’s better than the movies.
Another thing worth checking out is the Make Your Own Valentine Station, which is full of art supplies to make cards for your loved ones. One more thing that’s good to know is that anyone with a library fine, can bring in a non-perishable food item to pay it off, for the month of February.
All this hard work is worth it for Hodges and Threadgoode, whose passion is reading. Threadgoode expressed, “It allows us to discover information, learn new skills, view different perspectives, see ourselves being represented, and escape to other worlds.” She added, “Reading is an essential skill, but also an enjoyable hobby.”