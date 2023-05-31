Flood Watch

From Thu 12 pm until Sat 12 am MDT

Action Recommended

Avoid the subject event as per the instructions

Issued By

Billings - MT, US, National Weather Service

Affected Area

Portions of Montana, including the following counties, Big Horn, Carbon, Golden Valley, Musselshell, Park, Rosebud, Stillwater, Sweet Grass, Treasure, Wheatland and Yellowstone. Portions of north central Wyoming, including the following county, Sheridan

Description

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. WHERE...Portions of Montana, including the following counties, Big Horn, Carbon, Golden Valley, Musselshell, Park, Rosebud, Stillwater, Sweet Grass, Treasure, Wheatland and Yellowstone. Portions of north central Wyoming, including the following county, Sheridan. WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through Friday evening. IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Burn scars may experience debris flow. ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Periods of showers and thunderstorms producing very heavy rainfall are expected over the watch area. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters

Tags