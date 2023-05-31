Portions of Montana, including the following counties, Big Horn, Carbon, Golden Valley, Musselshell, Park, Rosebud, Stillwater, Sweet Grass, Treasure, Wheatland and Yellowstone. Portions of north central Wyoming, including the following county, Sheridan
Description
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. WHERE...Portions of Montana, including the following counties, Big Horn, Carbon, Golden Valley, Musselshell, Park, Rosebud, Stillwater, Sweet Grass, Treasure, Wheatland and Yellowstone. Portions of north central Wyoming, including the following county, Sheridan. WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through Friday evening. IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Burn scars may experience debris flow. ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Periods of showers and thunderstorms producing very heavy rainfall are expected over the watch area. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.
No Mow May is an environmental campaign that encourages people to refrain from mowing their lawns during the month of May. The aim of the campaign is to promote biodiversity and provide a habitat for pollinators such as bees, butterflies, and other insects.
More info can be found here. https://beecityusa.org/no-mow-may/