On April 20, United Way of Yellowstone County (UWYC) is partnering with Family Promise for the fourth year in a row to host the Community Diaper Drive which will benefit the Community Diaper Bank.

The Community Diaper Bank, housed by Family Promise, is a resource for families in Yellowstone County that provides diaper assistance for families in need. The Community Diaper Bank is open on Tuesdays from 3:30-5:30pm at 10 S. 26th St. In the last six months, the demand for diapers has risen from 226 families to 497 families every month. With the decrease or elimination in government assistance programs, such as MERA and SNAP, the Community Diaper Bank is expecting to see diaper need triple in the next year. With the average monthly cost of diapers ranging from $100-$200, many families are having to make hard financial decisions. Imagine having to choose between providing diapers for your child or paying your electric bill or putting gas in your car. It is a hard choice to make. The Community Diaper Bank aims to lessen that burden on families by providing assistance with diapers, wipes, formula, and other needed supplies as they are available.