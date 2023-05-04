Heavy metal music album covers were the inspiration behind Laurel High senior Taylor Hart’s design on the wall of the Laurel MasterLube location. Her design depicts a locomotive with fire shooting from its smokestack as it barrels down the tracks with sparks shooting from the wheels. It says, “All aboard 2023.”
Voting is now open for the annual War of the Walls mural competition.
Every year, a student from each Billings and Laurel high school is chosen to paint a mural on a MasterLube store. The favorite is decided by public vote. The winner will be awarded a traveling trophy and bragging rights for the year. Visit masterlube.com/votewow2023 to vote for your favorite mural.
Voting will close at noon on Wednesday, May 10 and the winner will be announced on Friday, May 12.
The painting competition coincides with the annual Grad Day fundraising event for the high schools’ all-night, drug and alcohol-free graduation celebrations. This year's fundraiser will be on Saturday, May 13 from 7am-6pm. Each school will “adopt” a MasterLube site for the day to conduct their fundraising. Every dime a customer spends at MasterLube that day will go directly to the schools for their graduation celebration.
Billings West will be at the MasterLube at 2424 King Ave W
Billings Senior at 1628 Grand Ave
Skyview at 1331 Main Street
Billings Central Catholic High downtown at 2650 4th Ave North
Laurel High School at 203 SE 4th Street in Laurel.