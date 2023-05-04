MasterLube Mural

Taylor Hart – Laurel High School

Heavy metal music album covers were the inspiration behind Laurel High senior Taylor Hart’s design on the wall of the Laurel MasterLube location. Her design depicts a locomotive with fire shooting from its smokestack as it barrels down the tracks with sparks shooting from the wheels. It says, “All aboard 2023.”

Voting is now open for the annual War of the Walls mural competition.

Every year, a student from each Billings and Laurel high school is chosen to paint a mural on a MasterLube store. The favorite is decided by public vote. The winner will be awarded a traveling trophy and bragging rights for the year. Visit masterlube.com/votewow2023 to vote for your favorite mural.