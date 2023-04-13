Free workshop on advance healthcare directives presented at Laurel Senior Center Apr 13, 2023 14 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A free workshop on advance healthcare directives will be offered from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on April 21, a Friday, at the Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. Fourth St.A representative of RiverStone Health Home Care and Hospice will offer education and answer questions. Montana forms for living wills and designating healthcare representatives will be available.To learn more, please call Mary Abrahams at RiverStone Health at 406.651.6500. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Health Care Trending now Four-day school week boosts morale of students, helps retain staff Laurel Police Report for April 3-10 Laurel Education Foundation hosts Meet & Greet for school board candidates FCCLA showcases culinary talent in Bozeman MFU's Eastern MT Women's Conference Provides Support, Inspiration to 35 Attendees Poll Do you plan of planting a garden this year? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form