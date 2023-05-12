Sheri Murphy is sunny and her passion for flowers is contagious.
Her new shop, A & E Floral, at 9 Montana Ave. next to Orchid Cleaners is brimming with items that reflect her disposition. Garden gnomes share space with inspirational plaques and polka dot coffee mugs. You can't help but smile as you walk through the door.
That's the vibe A & E Floral sets off. Murphy is no newcomer to the floral business. After working for three different floral shops in Bozeman, she moved to Laurel in 2015 to join her now fiance Wade Bennett. It was Wade who convinced Sheri to start her own business. His business, Bennett Electric, has been a mainstay in Laurel for many years. And Sheri has a family legacy of entrepreneurs and business owners.
"I grew up in Bozeman, but my dad owned Ziggy's Lumber in Billings. I'm a fourth generation business owners in Montana. I have some big shoes to fill."
The name of sheri's flower shop, A & E Floral, are the initials of her two daughters, Allie and Emma. She also has two sons, Dustin and Jackson. The boys were OK with Sheri naming the shop only after the girls, she said.
The first location for A & E was her garage in Laurel where she kept flowers in coolers to sell or deliver to weddings and funerals. The business quickly outgrew the garage so in 2018 she moved it to a 2,000 square foot store on Grand Avenue in Billings. Then came COVID.
"We sustained it even through COVID,'' Sheri said. "But trying to keep employees was difficult."
She found herself having to choose between making deliveries when a driver wasn't available and running the store. She closed it in 2022 and became the floral manager at Albertson's on 56th Street West in Billings. But once you own your own business, it's hard to work for someone else.
Then the sweet little spot in downtown Laurel opened up. She took a look at it in mid-April and took a leap of faith. She and Wade have spent the last 30 days sanding, painting and replacing light fixtures. They took the front door off to bring in the big flower coolers.
Opening day was last week, just in time for Mother's Day
