Conservative voters from cities and towns across the USA will travel to Washington, D.C., this month to ask Republican leaders for climate action.
On Wednesday, March 29, representatives from chapters of Citizens’ Climate Lobby (CCL) will join conservatives from all across the U.S. who want urgent climate action.
During their day on Capitol Hill, these representatives will meet with the offices of Members of Congress to urge them to support carbon pricing policies such as the carbon fee and cashback.
Prior to the lobby meetings, volunteers will attend CCL’s national Conservative Climate Leadership Conference, where they will hear from business leaders, organizations on the eco-right, and members of Congress. Invited speakers from the Hill include Rep. John Curtis (R-UT-03) among others.
“We may not call it as such, but it’s obvious that the climate is changing. It’s a priority issue to me because it’s negatively affecting the ranching industry,” said Alex Amonette from the Montana Range CCL chapter.
Citizens’ Climate Lobby is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that brings together volunteers from across the political spectrum to advocate for legislation to help solve the climate crisis. Volunteers meet regularly with their members of Congress to ask them to support federal policy to lower the heat-trapping emissions altering and polluting our climate.
According to an Ipsos/Newsy poll, some 77 percent of younger Republicans said that climate change is a serious threat.
Congressman Matt Rosendale says he supports being a good steward of the environment while also protecting America’s economy and national security. He said, “I’m one of those all of the above people. I believe in solar energy. I believe in wind energy. I believe in hydro energy. I believe in nuclear energy.” (Source: https://montanatalks.com/massive-new-wind-power-project-near-miles-city/)
We need to rapidly reduce our greenhouse gas emissions. Clean energy approaches such as those cited by Congressman Rosendale address this need.
“During the last Congress, CCL volunteers from both sides of the aisle consistently contacted Congressman Rosendale and Senators Tester and Daines to ask for climate action and we will do the same during the 118th Congress,” said Amonette. “Our state is already seeing impacts from a warming climate, such as the persistent drought, more frequent and intense wildfires and smoke, and low flows and warming river temperatures. These issues affect everyone regardless of their political allegiance.”